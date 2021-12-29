Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cheat arrested for calling PCMC police posing as Ahmedabad CP

Police have lodged a case against a caller for cheating a police sub-inspector of ₹15,000 claiming that he was the PCMC police chief’s friend and police commissioner of Ahmedabad
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Pune The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) police have lodged a case against a caller for cheating a police sub-inspector of 15,000 claiming that he was the PCMC police chief’s friend and the incumbent police commissioner (CP) of Ahmedabad. The accused called up the senior police inspector posted at PCMC commissionerate on the pretext of offering leads on pistol trade and defrauded the police officer. The social security cell has arrested the accused, identified as Khalilullah Ayanullah Khan, from Goregaon in connection with the cyber crime which took place between December 8 and December 28.

The accused presented himself as CP Vijay Singh of Ahmedabad police and demanded the number of PCMC police chief from the control room. He later called up the control room a number of times saying that he could not reach the police commissioner and demanded the number of DCP, ACP and PI of crime branch on the pretext of sharing information regarding illicit trade of pistols. He called up one of the police officers, sent photos of some persons on WhatsApp and said that five to six pistols were likely to be delivered in the industrial township area. He also sent details of his bank account and sought 15,000. When the police wired the money to him, some of the police officials grew suspicious over the dealings of the accused and carried out technical investigation of the telephone number. The police tracked him down to Goregaon based on geo location and placed him under arrest.

Addl CP Sanjay Shinde said, “We have arrested the accused under IPC and on charges of fraud.”

