Cinemagoers run shows houseful in Pune

The holidays and Covid relaxations have brought good business back to multiplexes and cinema houses. With the release of Hindi films, almost every cinema hall is fully booked and every show starting as early as 8 am to the last show at 11.40 pm.

Speaking to a cricket fan, Ravi Pendse, who prebooked a ticket for “83” at City Pride for the afternoon show paying a premium, said, “I am a fan of cricket and this was the first time India won the World Cup, so a few of us friends decided to book early to avoid rush and glad we did. With 50% capacity, the show was houseful and we paid double the usual rate for the film, but it is worth it.”

Arvind Chaphalkar, MD of City Pride multiplexes said, “The response for “83” movie started in prebooking and is increasing even though it is the first day today. We have all our shows full, but interestingly it is not the youth who are coming to see this film but people in their mid-thirties and forties who possibly were young then.”

He said that even as seats are sold at a premium rate as per show is for 50% capacity, the multiplex is running at 100 per cent with no compromise.

Puneet Gupta of Inox said, “This week has seen a few good releases dealing with all age groups from super hero, sci-fi to a sports movie and every film is getting very good response at every show. Even late-night shows are going full. We hope to follow it up with the government to allow us to extend to full capacity for the audience at the earliest.”