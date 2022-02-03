Citizens risk lives commuting through ‘no entry’ zone on bypass highway

PUNE As the service road near the D-Mart mall in Ambegaon Budruk on the Katraj to Dehu Road bypass highway is under repairs, residents are risking their lives by commuting through the ‘no entry zone’, leading to risk of accidents.

The bypass highway extension work and service road repairing work has been underway from the past two years between the Katraj to Navale Bridge chowk, due to which, people commuting via this route have to risk their lives.

“From the past two days we are commuting through the ‘no entry zone’ on the bypass highway, as there is no other alternate route. If we need to commute towards Katraj, one has to travel several kilometres in order to make a U-turn,” said Mahesh Kenjale a resident.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad road-Warje residents association said, “If the service road repairing work is done, the state PWD department or whoever is the agency doing the work needs to give an alternate road for the public. Closing the complete service road is forcing citizens to commute through the ‘no entry zone and risk their lives.”

A road engineer of of state PWD department at the repairing site, requesting anonymity said, “We have been instructed to complete the repair works within five days and till then the road will be closed for public.”