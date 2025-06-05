Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
City hospitals seek urgent meeting with PMC over 25 crore pending dues

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 05, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Association of Hospitals (AOH), Pune, has decided to raise the issue of long delays in receiving payments for treating patients under the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS) and Contributory Health Scheme (CHS) with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

One of the key demands is the revision of package rates for various medical procedures under the civic schemes. (HT)

The association has written to the additional municipal commissioner on Tuesday requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the pending dues issue. One of the key demands is the revision of package rates for various medical procedures under the civic schemes. The body demands that the nursing home charges should not be revised as per the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021, representatives of the association said.

The AOH is an association of big hospitals in the city, including Ruby Hall Clinic, KEM, Noble Hospital, Jehangir Hospital, Poona Hospital, KEM Hospital and Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital. The civic body has 140 hospitals empanelled under the scheme, and owes dues amounting to 25 crores, they said.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital and chairman of AOH, Pune, said, “The rates at which the procedures are conducted under the PMC-run health schemes are old. We want the civic body to revise the rates, so that hospitals on the panel don’t suffer losses. The hospitals have to pay vendors on monthly basis, and the mounting unpaid bills have placed it under immense financial pressure.”

Manjusha Kulkarni, legal advisor, Ruby Hall Clinic and secretary of the association, said, “There has been a rate revision in the nursing home charges as per the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021. We don’t want PMC to increase the charges. Besides, the civic body should reconsider biomedical waste charges, which are exorbitant.”

Dr. Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, stated that approximately 20 crore in dues are yet to be cleared by PMC. “The delay occurs due to time required for scrutiny of bills. While the payment process is ongoing, some hospitals receive their payments while bills from other hospitals continue to accumulate. The rates for empanelled hospitals are based on the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, but they are outdated,” he said.

