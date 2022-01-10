Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Civic body declutters city roads, lift 104 abandoned vehicles

PUNE Action against abandoned vehicles has been resumed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the civic body lifting 104 abandoned vehicles cluttering different nooks, crannies, and roads of the city
Published on Jan 10, 2022 06:45 PM IST
PUNE Action against abandoned vehicles has been resumed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the civic body lifting 104 abandoned vehicles cluttering different nooks, crannies, and roads of the city. The drive will continue for the next few days, said officials.

Two weeks ago, the civic body warned owners to clear the vehicles. Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “All the fifteen ward offices have started taking action against abandoned vehicles. They are putting notices on the vehicles as it is difficult to identify the owner. A total of 677 notices were put on various vehicles in the city. PMC has lifted 104 vehicles till Monday.”

Recently, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar in a meeting instructed all the ward offices to start action against such vehicles which are using pubic place as well becoming a den for alcohol consumption and used as garbage bins.

