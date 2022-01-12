Civic commissioner orders third- party inspection of projects

Pune Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all departments to do a third-party inspection of all projects executed in the last, and the ongoing financial year.

Kumar issued a circular on Wednesday for all department heads and 15 ward offices, calling for a third -party inspection.

The commissioner states in the circular: “PMC appointed two agencies, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for third-party inspections”.

The circular states that it is now mandatory to do a third-party inspection as per norms and tender specifications.

Sewage works for 182km starting in 11 merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation has begun sewage works in the recently merged 11 villages . Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “As promised, PMC is starting the sewage works in 11 villages where 182km of sewage lines would get laid. PMC also planned water supply works in the future. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, PMC is holding a small function at Narhe to mark the starting of this work.”