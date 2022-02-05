Civic hospitals upgraded for Covid cases reopen for other patients

PUNE With drop in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to use the upgraded hospitals to treat patients not related to the virus infection. Two of the civic hospitals — Dalvi and Rajiv Gandhi — which were upgraded to treat Covid patients will now be reopened for other patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Gandhi hospital upgraded newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to treat Covid kids and Dalvi hospital also improved its infrastructure to treat Covid patients.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of public health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “As there is a drop in Covid cases and most of our hospitals have vacant beds, we are reopening it for other patients. Rajiv Gandhi hospital upgraded its paediatric department, including NICU and PICU wards. The upgradation of our health infrastructure as reduced referrals to other hospitals.”

During a twitter interaction with citizens on Friday, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, when questioned about the upgrade of civic hospitals said, “PMC health policy work is in progress. PMC has already undertaken the work of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college, a well-equipped 1,200-bed hospital. Also, two more hospitals under public private partnership mode are being envisaged.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}