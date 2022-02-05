Home / Cities / Pune News / Civic hospitals upgraded for Covid cases reopen for other patients
pune news

Civic hospitals upgraded for Covid cases reopen for other patients

Two of the civic hospitals — Dalvi and Rajiv Gandhi — which were upgraded to treat Covid patients will now be reopened for other patients
With drop in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to use the upgraded hospitals to treat patients not related to the virus infection. (HT FILE PHOTO)
With drop in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to use the upgraded hospitals to treat patients not related to the virus infection. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:46 PM IST
Copy Link
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE With drop in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to use the upgraded hospitals to treat patients not related to the virus infection. Two of the civic hospitals — Dalvi and Rajiv Gandhi — which were upgraded to treat Covid patients will now be reopened for other patients.

Rajiv Gandhi hospital upgraded newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to treat Covid kids and Dalvi hospital also improved its infrastructure to treat Covid patients.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of public health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “As there is a drop in Covid cases and most of our hospitals have vacant beds, we are reopening it for other patients. Rajiv Gandhi hospital upgraded its paediatric department, including NICU and PICU wards. The upgradation of our health infrastructure as reduced referrals to other hospitals.”

During a twitter interaction with citizens on Friday, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, when questioned about the upgrade of civic hospitals said, “PMC health policy work is in progress. PMC has already undertaken the work of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college, a well-equipped 1,200-bed hospital. Also, two more hospitals under public private partnership mode are being envisaged.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out