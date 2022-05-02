Civic issues plague Pune residents

Garbage lying unattended in some areas, disrupted water supply in central parts of the city and dug up roads are some of the issues residents are facing in various parts of the city for the past few days, after Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, took over as an administrator on March 15 this year.

The decision was taken as the five-year term of corporators ended amid the civic body elections being postponed because of the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation issue.

Santosh Chaugule, a resident of Lakshmi Marg, said, “The road construction work started here around a few months ago. However, the progress is very slow. This has led to huge traffic in the area.”

Being a hotspot for locals, areas like Sadashiv peth, Shivajinagar, Prabhat road, and Sangamwadi face the issue of congestion throughout the day. Many residents opine that the construction should be carried out in the late evening or night hours to avoid inconvenience.

With monsoon approaching fast, political parties have been demanding fixing roads early. Vikram Kumar on Monday told the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation that, “All pre-monsoon related work will be completed before June 15.”

Residents said dug up roads are adding to dust pollution in central parts amid scorching heat already making life miserable.

“The dust pollution near the construction sites has made the situation worse,” said Chaugule. Besides dug up roads, residents have also complained about the piling of garbage in some areas.

Earlier last week, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) once again asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to carry out regular drives for clearing garbage dumped along the Katraj-Dehu road bypass and to stop trash throwing. The central road authority also provided names of chronic spots prone to garbage dumping, including Narhe, Sus, Balewadi and Warje to PMC.

PMC officials said efforts are on to clean these spots regularly. “The PMC is doing everything it can to clear the garbage throughout the city including the Katraj-Dehu bypass. We have about 10,000 sanitation workers. Also, it is the responsibility of the people to not litter their city,” said Ajeet Deshmukh, deputy commissioner and in charge of the solid waste management department.

Prakash Anandji Chandan, a shopkeeper at Sadashiv peth, gave a different perspective on the issue. He said, “The huge 24x7 water supply project is the main reason for the road being dug in the area. The work is being done for the people. So, residents must cooperate.”

The ambitious ₹3,312 crore project to revamp the water management system in the city was undertaken in 2019. However, two years later, the situation remains grim. Sumita Kale, a resident of the Deccan area said, “The water supply in the city is not consistent with the increasing population. There is an increased number of tankers in the area. Due to low water pressure, the water supply is limited to once a day. No steps have been taken in years.”

Earlier last week, Kale highlighted on Twitter the nuisance of water supply around the locality. Replying to the same, Pradeep Hardikar, another resident, said, that the situation is similar in Panchwati and other areas.

The project aims to construct 82 reservoirs with 606 km of new pipeline in the city.

Ashit Jadhav, executive engineer, PMC, said, “The reason that the residents are facing inconvenience right now is that the project is currently ongoing. It will take two to three years to complete. The residents will be able to see the benefits of the project after its proper completion.”

Adding to the miserable infrastructure is the unorganised handling of garbage disposal. Manjusha Chitnis, a resident of the Peth area said, “The garbage is collected every morning but the work is not done thoroughly. The filth lies in the area spreading dirt and diseases.”

The residents of several areas had made an effort before the pandemic to set up a proper system with corporators and ward offices. The system was in process for many months. “The system has been displaced with COVID and garbage is back on the streets,” said Kale, talking about the garbage problem in the city.

Although Vikram Kumar has undertaken a massive drive against illegal encroachments in various areas and ensured to keep the gardens and tourist areas clean and organised, the common streets continue to face issues.