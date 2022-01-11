Civic Sanskriti: Clearing the air

The artificial lungs on the billboard at Jungli Maharaj (JM) road which were white when installed on December 27 in the presence of Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal officials are quite grey now. Sharmila Deo, from Parisar, the NGO that brought the exhibit to Pune says, “The pollutant deposit in just two weeks shows how unhealthy the city air is. The billboard has generated considerable interest in the issue. We hope it will lead to more robust air action planning and implementation.”

Pune is among 19 cities in Maharashtra and 132 in India, with air too polluted to meet the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board. Under the central government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated in early 2019, these cities are expected to reduce air pollution by 20 to 30 per cent as compared to 2017.

Three years on, most cities in Maharashtra have prepared air action plans. Studies have been commissioned to understand the sources and quantities of different air pollutants in each city. As the collective understanding evolves, the plans can become more specific and linked to pollution reduction targets.

The plans aim to address sources such as road dust, vehicle emissions, biomass and waste burning, industrial emissions, and promote greening and public awareness. The NCAP and associated funding should help cities find comprehensive solutions in these important areas.

Amarnath, programme coordinator, Centre for Environment Education suggests that “Addressing air pollution from a narrow perspective and knee-jerk measures may be of limited value and may even be counterproductive. Instead, cities should address root causes of air pollution and catalyse innovation and transformation in those sectors”.

For example, most cities aim to reduce road dust by edge-to-edge paving, black topping of roads, and repairing potholes. However, hard paving also means that little or no water percolates into the soil, and the area may become prone to flash floods. Instead, city governments should adopt the mandated road design codes and develop complete streets with proper footpaths, stormwater management and road maintenance. Making roads walk-friendly while improving their surface and water permeability would be even better for air quality.

Instead of hard paving, nature-based solutions can be incorporated into street design for dust mitigation. Akash Hingorani from Oasis Designs, the urban-landscape design firm that designed Jungli Maharaj road, suggests that urban streets can play a critical role in stormwater management. Streets designed with swales help filter, convey, slow, spread and soak rainwater, while supporting native plant biodiversity. The vegetation improves air quality and buffers sidewalks from vehicular traffic and noise. De-concretising unnecessarily paved areas and replacing with nature and water-sensitive designs can make cities more resilient to climate change and extreme weather events.

Most of the Maharashtra city air action plans also mention road widening, signal-free corridors, and multi-level parking. Perhaps the view is that keeping motorised traffic moving instead of idling will reduce air pollution. Unfortunately, since vehicle numbers are increasing in all these cities, such measures may not curb vehicular emissions. On the contrary, they might lead to an increase in air pollution since more drivers would be attracted to the wider roads and green signals.

Improving the walking, cycling and public transport facilities along with regulating parking and restricting private vehicles in some congested areas may be the most effective way to reduce vehicle emissions. However, currently most city air action plans in Maharashtra, with the notable exception of a few like Pune and Nagpur, do not mention street design at all, and none mention curbs on motorised vehicles usage.

Many city action plans mention purchase of buses. The attention to public transport is welcome. Cities need to further think through the arrangements for operating the bus services which is not a trivial task. The urban ministry and transport ministry have institutional mandates and years of experience with bus-based public transport. The expertise of agencies affiliated to these ministries could guide the bus purchase and operations that cities are now getting into.

The city plans mention air pollution from industries. Some plans only state the number of units within the city limits while some mention that erring units have been given notices for compliances or even closure. However, simply issuing closure notices may not help. The public interest in air quality and the policy leadership under the NCAP should promote cleaner production and the shift to cleaner fuels and renewable energy. Micro and small units may need technical support, financing, and handholding to make the shift.

It is not only regulatory action through pollution control boards that cities need. The NCAP must spur coordinated, knowledge-backed, thoughtful actions at the relevant urban scale since significant air pollution sources may lie outside municipal boundaries. Cities are expected to form local committees for managing such engagement. They should help enhance public and stakeholder understanding about health risks from polluted air, aim for targeted pollution reduction, learn about potential solutions and good practices, and plan and implement locally relevant actions with public participation.

Sanskriti Menon is senior programme director, Centre for Environment Education. She writes on urban sustainability and participatory governance. Views are personal. She can be reached at civic.sanskriti@gmail.com