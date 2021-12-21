Civic Sanskriti: Pune could be torchbearer for climate action mission

It’s a month since the UN climate conference of parties. A good time to think about Pune’s role in climate change.

Prof Amitav Mallik, founder of Climate Collective Pune, suggests that the wording “phase down coal use by 2070” used by India at COP26 should not give us the idea that we need to act in the distant future. Instead, we the public, civil society organisations, institutions, industry, and local and state governments must actively and urgently apply ourselves to climate action right now.

Pune is in a good position to show what cities can do on many fronts to reduce the carbon footprint. The collective, which started as a loose-knit coalition of civil society organisations and individuals, has mooted the idea of “carbon neutrality” by 2030 in the Pune metropolitan region.

Our carbon footprint

As urban dwellers, most of us have a large “carbon footprint”. It includes the carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released from coal-based power plants that generate the electricity we use at our homes and factories, in food production, from petrol or diesel vehicles used for transporting the materials and goods we use, and for personal mobility.

Each of us in India on average cause the release of at least 1700 to 1800 kg of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. We who live in Pune or other cities have a much larger carbon footprint than folks in rural areas.

Here are some handprint ideas to reduce our collective and individual carbon footprint.

Electricity from renewables

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Environment Status Report (ESR) shows several achievements – 1.89 lakh LED streetlights that are more energy efficient than the earlier lamps, solar panels on several municipal buildings, and establishment of a 1.25-megawatt solar power plant. Transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has set up wind turbines at its Swargate workshop. The public has also contributed as about 50000 solar water heaters in Pune may have saved 1.82 crore units of electricity last year. These admirable actions should spur our ambition.

Rooftop solar and wind energy systems for small and medium industry, and homes must increase manifold. Awareness drives about renewable energy products, services, and financial support would help. Prof Mallik suggests that in a few years, the aim in Pune should be to have multiple smart microgrids using renewable energy to meet electricity needs locally and avoid additional coal-based plants. Other experts suggest that for now, it may be optimal to have renewables integrated with the main grid.

Building energy efficiency

Buildings are a major consumer of energy. Since Pune is experiencing fast urbanisation, a lot of construction is likely in the next few years. The state government has the crucial role of making the Energy Conservation Building Code for commercial buildings mandatory so that all new buildings would be more energy efficient.

EVs and sustainable mobility

PMC has set up a cell for electric vehicles and there is much excitement about new age, sleek looking bikes and cars and charging infrastructure. It would be a missed opportunity if the PMC only facilitates electric vehicles and not the shift from private motorised vehicles to walking, cycling, shared and public transport. PMC’s recent initiative to organise a Pedestrians’ Day was commendable. It’s important we go beyond the one-day initiative towards sustainable mobility in the core city (and elsewhere). Such a shift would reduce the carbon footprint and help address traffic congestion, road crashes, and air and noise pollution.

Avoid waste and recover energy

Waste management helps reduce the carbon footprint in at least three ways. First, we can avoid overconsuming as individuals. PMC already has several biogas plants. Good maintenance of existing plants, increasing facilities for biogas, and strengthening the recovery of recyclables with SWaCH’s doorstep collection services are ways to reduce the city’s energy and material use.

The water and energy link

It is expected that the new 24x7 water supply system PMC is currently constructing will have more energy efficient water pumping and supply and will avoid water leakages. Yet, we will still draw water from a hundred kilometres away. Pune should protect rainwater recharge zones in the hills and other areas already mapped by NGO Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (Acwadam) and the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency, and ban destruction of the aquifers, that is the rock layers that hold groundwater. Groundwater is right here so lesser energy is needed for extraction and use.

Carbon capture

To be “carbon neutral” we must not only reduce our CO2 emissions but also capture the remaining amount of CO2 and prevent it from getting back into the atmosphere where it would increase global warming. Planting trees helps as the carbon is stored in the body of the tree. Pune’s grasslands on hill tops and hill slopes can also help retain large quantities of carbon in soils and need to be conserved. Biochar from organic waste, coconut shells and garden wastes can trap carbon and enrich soil. Innovations are needed to enable the economics, collection and conversion of organics to biochar and its use.

Finally, we need platforms where the government, institutions, industry, and the public can learn and act collaboratively. Climate action can bring together many benefits, such as air quality, water management, mobility, road safety, equity, livelihoods, and jobs enhancement. Let’s seize the opportunity, for our own sake.

Sanskriti Menon is senior programme director, Centre for Environment Education. She writes on urban sustainability and participatory governance. Views are personal. She can be reached at civic.sanskriti@gmail.com