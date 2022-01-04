Civic Sanskriti: Water eco-restoration efforts

A bright blue kingfisher patiently surveyed the area from its vantage point on a tree branch. A grey or yellow wagtail caught the eye with its bobbing tail, as it walked about a stream bed in Satarnagar, in south-eastern Pune.

As we watched these birds, Shramik Shevate, engineer with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) explained about two water harvesting and restoration initiatives from pre-Covid times coming to fruition now.

Dr Himanshu Kulkarni, director, Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (Acwadam) and water management expert Shashank Deshpande guided the effort taken up in association with United Way, Bengaluru. Ravindra Sinha and Vaishali Patkar from Bhujal Abhiyan coordinated the initiative with the local corporator Pramod Nana Bhangire and PMC officials who facilitated implementation.

Stream restoration

Originating to the east of the Mohammadwadi forest area, this stream flows past the JSPM pharmacy college. As it drains almost a square kilometre of area near its origin, it soon changes from a little trickle to a 30 metres wide bed with a seasonal stream that flows during the rains.

A few dug wells along the stream and an old stone weir across it show that the stream has been an asset for water management before urbanisation took hold here. The wells are functional and nearby apartments and a few remnant farms in the area draw water from them. The site is located on a natural recharge zone identified through Acwadam’s initiative on mapping Pune’s aquifers over the last five years.

Over the years, and especially with building and road construction in the area, a lot of silt has been deposited in the stream bed. As part of the restoration effort currently underway, garbage, weeds like lantana and congress grass, and accumulated silt have been removed from the bed. The silt is used to stabilise the banks which will be re-vegetated. As native plants take hold even while some erosion occurs, the banks will slowly regain gentler slopes.

A little walkway is planned over the existing stone weir. It will provide a view of the stream bed and dense tree canopy downstream, perhaps like what the kingfisher could see.

The stream restoration effort is expected to improve rainwater recharge, storm water carriage, conserve biodiversity and provide a beautiful recreational space for the neighbourhood.

Percolation pond

A water percolation pond at the Dada Gujar school in Mohammadwadi has also been revived by the PMC. This pond receives water from the western side of the Mohammadwadi forest area and built-up neighbourhood.

The PMC road department officials came across the pond during road construction work in the ward. The need for space for a footpath was extended into an opportunity for the revival of the percolation pond and creation of a unique public open space around it.

The footpath was created on a cantilever along the bund. When the pond was de-silted, two springs were uncovered. These are now protected. A stone and sand filter has been created to receive and harvest rainwater run-off from the now built-up neighbourhood.

Recharge wells will enable percolation into the deeper aquifer when the pond is full during the monsoons. Sinha says “The pond rejuvenation effort has already shown results with improved groundwater availability in the nearby areas.”

Children from the neighbourhood were busy playing at the stone steps and sitting area, bringing their energy to this urban environment asset that our city surely needs more of.

Both the initiatives have not been without challenges. The multiple needs of different infrastructure such as roads, stormwater drains, sewage lines, and the protection of the natural assets of streams, aquifers, recharge areas are often at cross-purposes.

While a city-wide urban watershed and aquifer management plan is needed, the constant excavation, and construction activities, the increase in built-up spaces, and the provision of other services often interfere with natural environmental assets. These initiatives in Mohammadwadi show how with some careful thought and collaboration, it may be possible to synergise the different needs.

Sanskriti Menon is senior programme director, Centre for Environment Education. She writes on urban sustainability and participatory governance. Views are personal. She can be reached at civic.sanskriti@gmail.com