Class 10, 12 board exams will be held offline as scheduled: MSBSHSE

PUNE The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams will be conducted offline as scheduled, officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said on Thursday, ending confusion among students, parents and school staff.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE, said the board wants to send a clear message of offline examination this year despite demand from some quarters.

“Students will appear for the examination from their schools and junior colleges which will act as centres. Earlier, there were around 5,011 centres for Class 10 and 7,954 centres for Class 12. We have increased it to 9,613 for Class 12 and 21,341 for Class 10. Hence, exams will be conducted at 30,954 centres across Maharashtra. Every class will have just 25 students with zigzag seating arrangement,” said Gosavi.

Board officials said students are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour prior to the exam time so that thermal screening should conducted.

He said each centre will have its own staff for invigilation along with sitting squad in addition to a flying squad to check any exam malpractices.

“There will be 30,954 sitting squads to ensure exams are held smoothly. We have not discussed external invigilators as of yet as it may put students at great risk. We want students to get back into the classroom exam mode as it was held offline since last two years,” said Gosavi.

The exam pattern shall remain same and centres will follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“As April is summer time and students may face discomfort while attempting papers, hence dates will remain the same,” said Gosavi.

For HSC Class 12, the exam is scheduled from March 4 to March 30 and SSC Class 10 examination is scheduled from March 15 to April 4. Earlier, there was confusion after the Board sent a proposal to the government to postpone offline exams following an online meeting with minister of state for education, Bacchu Kadu

Gosavi said that 65 per cent students have received their first dose and their vaccination will be complete before the exam dates although it is not a pre-condition to appear for exam.

“We have instructed schools that priority should be given to Class 10 and Class 12 students for vaccination,” said Gosavi.

The board has also made provisions for students who may test Covid positive during the examination.

“Such students can reappear for supplementary examination tentatively to be conducted in July. The results of the board examination will be declared after 45 days of the completion of the exam. We have also given two opportunities to students to attend practical examination. If students or their family members are tested positive, they have another chance,” said Gosavi.

Gosavi said that it is not possible to conduct the examination online.

“We have a fixed exam pattern. The devices on which online exams can be conducted are limited, network across the state is an issue. Not all regions can be reached through mobile phone networks. The board has discussed with five other state boards and reached the conclusion that online exams won’t be possible,” said Gosavi.