Class 10, 12 results to be declared in June

As Class 10 and 12 students appeared for offline exams held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) after a gap of two years, students are now eagerly awaiting results. As per the information given by MSBSHSE, this year, results will be declared in the month of June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the first week of June till June 10, while Class 10 results will be declared in the third week of June till June 20. Currently, checking of the board examination papers is going on by teachers while in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, results were declared late. This in turn impacted the students’ further admission process.

For this academic year, Class 10 exams were held from March 15 to April 4 while Class 12 exams were held from March 4 to April 7. “We are daily taking a follow-up of the Class 10 and 12 exam paper checking and the process to declare results. We are trying to declare Class 12 results till June 10 and those of Class 10 till June 20. The official dates of the results will be declared soon by the board, but certainly, we will be trying to declare results in time this year,” said Sharad Gosawi, chairman of MSBSHSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Last year as the results were declared late, I had to suffer a lot for getting further admission to a management course in one of the private universities. Students from other boards got admissions early as their results had already been declared and we hope there is no delay in declaring results this year,” said Smita Jondhale, a Class 12 student.