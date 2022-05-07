Class 10, 12 results to be declared in June
As Class 10 and 12 students appeared for offline exams held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) after a gap of two years, students are now eagerly awaiting results. As per the information given by MSBSHSE, this year, results will be declared in the month of June.
Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the first week of June till June 10, while Class 10 results will be declared in the third week of June till June 20. Currently, checking of the board examination papers is going on by teachers while in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, results were declared late. This in turn impacted the students’ further admission process.
For this academic year, Class 10 exams were held from March 15 to April 4 while Class 12 exams were held from March 4 to April 7. “We are daily taking a follow-up of the Class 10 and 12 exam paper checking and the process to declare results. We are trying to declare Class 12 results till June 10 and those of Class 10 till June 20. The official dates of the results will be declared soon by the board, but certainly, we will be trying to declare results in time this year,” said Sharad Gosawi, chairman of MSBSHSE.
“Last year as the results were declared late, I had to suffer a lot for getting further admission to a management course in one of the private universities. Students from other boards got admissions early as their results had already been declared and we hope there is no delay in declaring results this year,” said Smita Jondhale, a Class 12 student.
Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of ₹10k in Chandigarh
Police's cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies' by targeting their sales representatives. The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of ₹10,000 of the dealership's money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.
UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.
Contractor booked for negligence after electrician falls to death in Panchkula
A 27-year-old electrician fell to Akshay Kumar's death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium's badminton hall. Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Infra Private Limited Thanesar, Satish Kumar Gupta. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday. Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy's category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
