Class 10, Class 12 students gear up for offline exams; 44% students vaxxed in Pune dist

PUNE At least 44 per cent of students between the age group of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, as per the Pune district health department. As vaccination for teenagers is picking up pace, students have started preparations for offline exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams for Maharashtra state board are scheduled in March and April this year.

As per the health department, over 245,535 students have received the first dose till January 18 in Pune district. There are a total of 553,190 students in the district eligible for the vaccine.

Across Maharashtra, a total of 43.44 per cent of students in the age group had received their first dose of Covaxin.

Teaching and non-teaching staff are already vaccinated. While most schools follow Covid appropriate norms and behaviour, offline examination seems more likely this year.

Sneha Waghmare, a student of Class 10, said that she received her first dose as soon as the vaccination drive started for the age group.

“My vaccination dose was arranged at my school itself. Class 10 students were given an early dose to ensure that we get the doses before our final exam starts. Last year there was a lot of confusion and delay regarding the offline exam. But this year, because we have the vaccination, it looks like we will have to give the exam offline. My classmates and I have already started preparing likewise with regular practice of writing,” said Waghmare.

Another student from Class 12, Amruta Kulkarni shared similar views.

“I got the first dose in the first week of vaccination. And I hope the exam is offline this year. I have been studying very hard for my final exam,” said Kulkarni.

Milind Telawne, a city-based parent, said that at least for higher classes, there should be an offline examination.

“Because of online classes and online education from the last one and half years, we have seen that students are not in the habit of writing. However, if they know that an offline exam will be conducted, they will start preparing. Unlike last year, this year students are getting vaccinated and the board is also firm on their stance. So, students are excited about the offline examination. If all students get vaccinated, conducting offline tests with Covid appropriate norms can be easier. It also sends a good message to students from other standards,” said Telawne.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that we are firm on offline examination as of now.

“We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that students are safe. We are holding discussion with the education minister as to how can these exams be conducted in a safe environment for children and staff,” said Gosavi.

Last year, when the board were preparing for an offline examination, the centres for students were same as their school or junior college. As per education board officials discussions are ongoing on similar lines.