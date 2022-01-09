Class 10 student found dead in house in Pune

PUNE: A 15-year-old boy was found dead in his house in Karvenagar on Friday. A suicide note addressed to his family was found from the house of the Class 10 student, according to Shankar Khatke, senior inspector, Warje Malwadi police station.

“His sister found a note that started with “I quit” and has well wishes for people from his family, but it does not hint at any reason. The family is not in a state to record a statement,” said Khatke.

The boy is survived by his parents and elder sister who is a college student. The child was alone at home when he is believed to have taken the drastic step, according to the police.

The child’s sister came home in the evening and found that her brother was not answering the door. She opened the door using her key and found the door to his room locked as well. She opened the door to find him unconscious. She alerted her parents who rushed him to the hospital. The hospital informed the police. The incident was recorded at the police station in an accidental death report.

