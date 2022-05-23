Class 11 online admission process in Pune to start from May 30
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has again rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. This is the second time that the admission process has been rescheduled by the education department.
Earlier the process was supposed to start on May 17, which was postponed to May 23. Now, from May 30 onwards students would be able to register Part -1 form of the admission application.
As per the information given by the education department, colleges need to arrange awareness programmes for students, starting from May 30 till the date of the results students can fill up the mock demo registration Part -1 form and after the results are announced the actual Part -1 form registration can be done on the official website.
In the first part of the online form, the students have to fill in personal details like name, address, and application status (fresher or repeater) among other details.
As this year the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a two years gap, the students are now excited to join junior colleges.
Students from various boards can practice the form filling out the part 1 form during their vacation period and once the results are declared the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start.

