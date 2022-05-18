Class 11 online admissions rescheduled, mock demo registration starts May 23
The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can now start the ‘mock demo registration’ process of the part 1 form from May 23, which was earlier going to start from May 17.
As per the information given by the education department, colleges need to arrange awareness programmes for students wherein starting May 23 till the date of the results, students can fill up the mock demo registration part 1 form and after the declaration of results, the actual part 1 form registration can be done on the official website. In the first part of the online form, the students have to fill in personal details such as name, address, and application status (fresher or repeater) among others.
As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, the students are now excited to join junior colleges. Students from various boards can practise filling out the part 1 form during their vacations and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start.
“In a bid to offer practice for part 1 form filling, this rescheduling is being done for students and now they can fill up part 1 form in mock demo registration from May 23. Also, a helpline call centre will be started on the same day for queries related to the admission process. Students or parents can contact the helpline numbers to get assistance,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.
Ludhiana | Brawl breaks out at shopping mall
A brawl broke out at a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road, late on Tuesday night, over alleged derogatory remarks directed at two women. As per sources, two women had come out from the theatre after watching a movie at around 11.30 pm and were standing outside a washroom shooting a video, when three youngsters passed a comment at them. When the women protested, The womens'male friend, Pradeep Kumar alleged that the youngsters hit them, following which he intervened.
Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three
With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal. The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all hail from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
Three additional commissioners to monitor pre-monsoon works in Pune
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all three additional municipal commissioners to oversee pre-monsoon works to ensure the June 15 deadline is met. According to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the civic administration has been able to only clean 102 km of stormwater lines and 23,000 manholes of its total 325 km lines and 55,300 manholes on drainage lines.
PMC extends deadline for road repair works to June 10
The Pune Municipal Corporation has extended its deadline for road repair projects to June 10. The firm with the best proposal will be chosen to finish the road filling-up work as soon as possible,” said head of the road department of PMC, VG Kulkarni. This will prevent pathetic road conditions. Head of the department, Aniruddha Pawaskar said that discussions regarding permissions have already been carried out. The written permission too will be taken soon.
Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of 'rising main line (pipeline)' to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah. Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant of MC.
