Class 11 online admissions rescheduled, mock demo registration starts May 23

The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can now start the ‘mock demo registration’ process of the part 1 form from May 23, which was earlier going to start from May 17.

As per the information given by the education department, colleges need to arrange awareness programmes for students wherein starting May 23 till the date of the results, students can fill up the mock demo registration part 1 form and after the declaration of results, the actual part 1 form registration can be done on the official website. In the first part of the online form, the students have to fill in personal details such as name, address, and application status (fresher or repeater) among others.

As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, the students are now excited to join junior colleges. Students from various boards can practise filling out the part 1 form during their vacations and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start.

“In a bid to offer practice for part 1 form filling, this rescheduling is being done for students and now they can fill up part 1 form in mock demo registration from May 23. Also, a helpline call centre will be started on the same day for queries related to the admission process. Students or parents can contact the helpline numbers to get assistance,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.