Close shave for autorickshaw driver as tree falls on three vehicles in Pune

Pune: An autorickshaw driver had a narrow escape as a tamarind tree falls on his three-wheeler, and a parked car and two-wheeler at Kelkar wasti lane on Magarpatta road on Monday. No casualty was reported at the incident that took place around 11.30 am.

“As the autorickshaw driver started his vehicle, parked behind my car, the trunk of the tree damages my car and connecting branches fall on the three-wheeler and the two-wheeler parked at a distance. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had also built a sit-out near the fallen tree for residents.” said Prashant Kadam, owner of the car.

“Traffic resumed after one hour and the lane was cleared in two and a half hours. While the car was crushed by the heavy wood, it damaged the autorickshaw and two-wheeler,” said Dattatray Wagh, fire brigade official, adding that the team reached the spot in 20 minutes after receiving the alert and six members were required to clear the lane for vehicular movement.

Kadam said, “I always park my vehicle at this spot and never thought that the old tree would fall. Fortunately, no one was sitting in the car when the accident took place and I can claim insurance.”