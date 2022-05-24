Close shave for autorickshaw driver as tree falls on three vehicles in Pune
Pune: An autorickshaw driver had a narrow escape as a tamarind tree falls on his three-wheeler, and a parked car and two-wheeler at Kelkar wasti lane on Magarpatta road on Monday. No casualty was reported at the incident that took place around 11.30 am.
“As the autorickshaw driver started his vehicle, parked behind my car, the trunk of the tree damages my car and connecting branches fall on the three-wheeler and the two-wheeler parked at a distance. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had also built a sit-out near the fallen tree for residents.” said Prashant Kadam, owner of the car.
“Traffic resumed after one hour and the lane was cleared in two and a half hours. While the car was crushed by the heavy wood, it damaged the autorickshaw and two-wheeler,” said Dattatray Wagh, fire brigade official, adding that the team reached the spot in 20 minutes after receiving the alert and six members were required to clear the lane for vehicular movement.
Kadam said, “I always park my vehicle at this spot and never thought that the old tree would fall. Fortunately, no one was sitting in the car when the accident took place and I can claim insurance.”
Delhi: Max temp falls 11°C in 1.5 hours after first light rain in three months
Monday morning's showers were Delhi's first light, or moderate, spell of rain in nearly three months, said officials from the India Meteorological Department, bringing to an end a dry patch that exacerbated the severe heat across the region, leading to record temperatures in some parts of the Capital. Other stations that received rain on Monday morning included Ridge (14.2mm), Lodhi road (13.8mm), Pitampura (6mm) and Jafarpur (5.5mm).
EOW to probe ₹7.23 crore coastal patrolling boats scam
Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has been entrusted the task of probing the ₹7.23 crore alleged fraud perpetuated by replacing powerful engines of coastal patrolling boats with old and poor engines. Sunil Ramanand, additional director general (Information Technology and Transport) Maharashtra Police had last month registered an FIR at the Chatushringi police station in Pune from where the case was first transferred to the Sewri police station in Mumbai.
Govt draws out plan to beautify Delhi’s gardens and parks
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has adopted the 'Green Park Green Delhi' theme to beautify the city's parks and gardens under the chief minister's park beautification scheme, and has selected coordinators and heads at the assembly, district and state level for executing the project in coordination with residents' welfare associations (RWAs).
Delhi govt to install external defibrillators in public places
New Delhi: To ensure quick medical attention to patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrests in public places, the Delhi government is planning to install automated external defibrillators — a medical device designed to analyse the heart rhythm and restore it to normal through controlled electric shocks — in crowded areas like bus stops, marketplaces and railway stations, with officials saying that teams will soon begin a mapping exercise to identify possible locations to install the devices.
Activists flag PMC’s ‘biased’ anti-encroachment campaign
Pune: Civic activists have raised concerns over Pune Municipal Corporation's alleged partisan approach towards the anti-encroachment drive. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar ordered the anti-encroachment drive early March after taking over as PMC administrator. Kumar said the banners, sit-outs by political parties are illegal and come under the anti-encroachment drive. Many sit-outs constructed by political patronage across the city are an inconvenience to pedestrians. Nationalist Congress Party corporator from Dhankawdi, Vishal Tambe agreed that some of the sit-outs are illegal.
