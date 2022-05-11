Cloudy, humid weather to continue in Pune: IMD

PUNE After three days, Pune continues to report cloudy and humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, the humidity was 10% more than normal. Even during the morning hours, the weather was pleasant. By Tuesday evening, Pune reported 10% higher humidity levels than normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD, normal humidity at Shivajinagar on Tuesday was expected to be 43% and at Lohegaon, it was expected to be 47%. However, Shivajinagar reported 10% higher humidity on Tuesday whereas at Lohegaon, the humidity was reportedly 17% higher than normal.

However, day temperatures in the city saw a significant drop. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar and Pashan reported day temperatures of 37.7 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon reported 38.8 degrees Celsius, and Chinchwad reported 37.1 degree Celsius. Lavale reported day temperatures of 37.4 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 38.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

About the humidity, K S Hosalikar, head, IMD Pune, said that the humidity is higher but is still within the normal range. “Central Maharashtra and south-central Maharashtra are witnessing cloudy weather because of which the humidity is slightly higher. But it’s in the normal range. If the humidity was as high as 70 to 80%, it would be significant. Partly cloudy skies are likely to continue till May 15,” said Dr Hosalikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, IMD also updated its daily forecast and warned of heat wave-like conditions in the state for the next few days.

“Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola and Washim will experience heat wave-like conditions on Tuesday and on May 11. After that, heat wave-like conditions will continue at Amravati and Akola till May 14,” said IMD officials.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 45 degrees Celsius at Akola. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Mahabaleshwar at 20.4 degrees Celsius.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ changes track

According to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm has changed its path and may bring rainfall to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. However, it may not have an effect on Maharashtra. Some isolated parts of Maharashtra may witness cloudy weather and light showers, said Dr Hosalikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“’Asani’ is very likely to move northwest-ward till the night of May 10 and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north/northeast-ward toward the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh. It is very likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm till May 11 evening,” said IMD officials.