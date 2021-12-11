Cloudy skies, fog keep mercury down in Pune city

PUNE Pune city has been witnessing cold weather due to drop in day temperature during the first ten days of December. The highest maximum temperature recorded during the day has been 29 degrees Celsius. Weather experts note that cloudy skies and fog have kept the day temperature low bringing chill to the city.

As per the climatology of Pune city for December between 1951-1980, the daily maximum mean temperature should be around 29.6 degrees Celsius. However, till Saturday, the daily maximum mean temperature had been just 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees cooler.

Speaking about the weather, Dr DS Pai, who heads the climate research and services at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said that there was cloudy weather during the day as December started.

“Due to this, the day temperature has not seen a rise. But the day temperature is around normal. The night temperature is also a few degrees more than normal. But in the next few days, the night temperature is likely to decrease owing to cooler winds from the northwest side of the country,” said Pai.

As per the data furnished by IMD, the daily minimum mean temperature for December in Pune is around 12 degrees Celsius. But this year, till December 11, the daily minimum mean temperature has been 16.1 degrees Celsius which was four degrees warmer.

Temperature may not decrease further, according to the weather department.

Speaking about further drop in temperature, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that a western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect Himalayas by December 13.

“At the same time, strong winds from the Bay of Bengal may penetrate the state from December 12. It is likely to change into southerly winds and the cooler northern winds are likely to interact. From December 14, Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra may receive isolated very light to light rainfall. From December 14 to December 17, chances of rainfall is likely in Marathwada,” said Kashyapi.

He said that between December 12 and December 17, the weather across Pune may remain cloudy and there are chances of light rainfall. But during early morning hours, city may experience haze and visibility issues.

“However, due to cloudy conditions, the night temperature is not likely to reduce any further,” said Kashyapi.