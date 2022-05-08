Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
pune news

Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD

Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra
Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days, says India Meteorological Department. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 08, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days.

As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 44.9 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. Pune reported the lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“Marathwada and Vidarbha reported day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Northern parts of Central Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions till May 9. Whereas, Vidarbha is likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions till May 12,” said IMD officials.

According to weather department, depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, concentrated into a deep depression in the evening of Saturday evening into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

“The cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal till May 9 morning. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast,” said IMD officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP