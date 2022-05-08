Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days.
As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 44.9 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. Pune reported the lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
“Marathwada and Vidarbha reported day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Northern parts of Central Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions till May 9. Whereas, Vidarbha is likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions till May 12,” said IMD officials.
According to weather department, depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, concentrated into a deep depression in the evening of Saturday evening into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday.
“The cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal till May 9 morning. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast,” said IMD officials.
Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23
PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23. “With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore. Upcoming civic senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers Ludhiana Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam. However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives. On Saturday, a resident of Karvenagar (18), Ashish Subhash Furange, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm.
Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5
The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev's birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday. Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.
MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes. While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
