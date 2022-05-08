Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD

Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days.

As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 44.9 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. Pune reported the lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“Marathwada and Vidarbha reported day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Northern parts of Central Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions till May 9. Whereas, Vidarbha is likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions till May 12,” said IMD officials.

According to weather department, depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, concentrated into a deep depression in the evening of Saturday evening into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

“The cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal till May 9 morning. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast,” said IMD officials.