PUNE: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the state Urban Development Department to begin the process of including seven villages, Hinjewadi, Maan, Marunji, Nere, Jambe, Sangavade, and Gahunje within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, said Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap. Deputy chief minister and urban development minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the department to submit a revised proposal at the earliest. CM orders action on inclusion of Hinjewadi, says MLA Shankar Jagtap

The directive came after Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap recently met the chief minister. BJP MP and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also confirmed that a high-level review meeting has been scheduled on Thursday, July 10, to discuss the issues being faced by these villages and the demand by local residents on their merger with Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Both leaders described the move as a significant step towards the planned and sustainable integration of parts of Mulshi and Maval talukas into the municipal fold. Jagtap had formally submitted a memorandum to both Fadnavis and Shinde last week, while Landge reiterated his long-standing demand for infrastructure upgrades in the Hinjewadi IT hub.

According to officials, Thursday’s meeting will be chaired by the chief minister at 2 pm at the State Legislature in Mumbai. It will be attended by senior officials from MIDC, PMRDA, Zilla Parishad, PCMC, and NHAI, along with representatives from the IT Forum, housing society federations, and local civic groups.

“Following the memorandum, Fadnavis instructed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department to initiate immediate steps. At the same time, Shinde has asked that a formal and revised proposal be tabled without delay,” said Jagtap.

MP Shrirang Barne, along with local residents and IT professionals, was present during the meeting with Shinde.

“Our office has been consistently following up with the state government, and the response from the CM and DCM suggests that the long-pending merger may soon move forward,” said Jagtap.

Landge highlighted the need for greater coordination among planning and infrastructure agencies. “Nearly five lakh IT professionals commute to Hinjewadi daily from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. But the lack of coordination between MIDC, PMRDA, and NHAI has hampered infrastructure development,” he said. “I’ve requested the CM to prepare a comprehensive action plan. Thursday’s meeting should pave the way for concrete steps.”