COEP jumbo facility infra to be shifted to PMC’s new hospitals in Warje, Bibwewadi

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will inaugurate two of its hospitals at Warje and Bibwewadi as general hospitals introducing maternity services by mid-March this year. The hospitals will get part of their infrastructure and medical machinery through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and also from the currently defunct College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) jumbo facility, whose rent is being borne by the PMC as ventilators and intensive care unit (ICU) beds are still present in the facility. With the help of the jumbo facility alone, the PMC will be able to equip most of its hospitals with ICU and ventilators as the corporation did not have a single ventilator at any of its hospitals before the pandemic.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief public health officer at PMC, said, “By mid-March, we will be starting two new general hospitals in the city; one at Warje and one at Bibwewadi. Both hospitals will have about 80 beds and will benefit these areas as there are no major hospitals there. The construction of both hospitals has been completed and only the finishing work is pending at the Bibwewadi hospital. The project was sanctioned about two to three years ago and after allocation year-on-year, we have been able to complete the construction of both hospitals. Both the hospitals have about four floors and initially, we might begin with maternity services. The only maternity home in Dhankawadi is also two to three kilometres away from the new hospital coming up at Bibwewadi.”

Another senior official said, “The current COEP set-up costs about Rs2 crore monthly for infrastructure since we have not yet removed it. However, we are planning to shift the infrastructure to various hospitals in phases. To begin with, some of the ventilators and ICU beds will be sent to these two hospitals. As of now, we have the bare minimum staff at these hospitals so we will begin with the maternity wards. We will get beds, monitors, ECGs, ventilators, operation infrastructure and ICU units from the COEP set-up. We are also getting help through CSR, some of which will be diverted to these hospitals.”

Until now, the administration was following a wait and watch policy following the third wave which peaked in January but saw over 90% of Covid-19 patients requiring only home isolation due to mild symptoms. During a Covid-19 review meeting held a week ago, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “We are following a wait and watch policy which we did after the second wave as well and the facility proved to be helpful. However now it has been defunct for quite some time and it costs to pay the rent for the infrastructure. So, we’ve decided to keep the set-up intact until the end of March so that it does not look like we are taking a decision in haste.”

As the number of Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions continues to drop, the district administration has decided to shut down Covid-19 hospitals and centres one by one. On Wednesday the Pune zilla parishad (ZP) shut down its Covid-19 centre.