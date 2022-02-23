Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COEP signs MoU with Wipro PARI to launch tech centre

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) signed an MoU with the Wipro PARI for establishing a Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation Technologies, and a Robotics and Automation Laboratory
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) signed an MoU with the Wipro PARI for establishing a Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation Technologies, and a Robotics and Automation Laboratory at COEP on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, Wipro PARI will sponsor the new building in the COEP manufacturing sciences building that will house two floors- a manufacturing technology lab on the ground floor and academic classrooms, computer labs and offices on both floors. The building will be called Wipro PARI Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

On this occasion, the director of Wipro PARI Sundararaman, director Govind Oza and COEP director Prof B B Ahuja were present.

In addition, Wipro PARI will support setting up an integrated manufacturing lab focused on robotics and automation applications. This laboratory will be named after Mangesh Kale, one of the founders of Wipro-PARI. The facility will help to create a curriculum. Labs will cover cutting edge of manufacturing technologies and collaborate with professors and students through projects and factory visits.

COEP director, Prof Ahuja said, “COEP has always been keen to collaborate with the industry to ensure than the current, cutting edge and futuristic curriculum, facilities and research. This collaboration gives us a great opportunity to partner with the world leaders in this field.”

Pratik Kumar, CEO Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said, “With this MoU, we aim to facilitate the students and academicians to gain the knowledge & skills in advanced technologies such as robotics, automation & industry 4.0. It is important for educational institutions to establish centres of excellence and laboratories that provide adequate exposure.”

