COEP, SPPU top ARIIA rankings 2021

Pune: The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) retained its first position at the national level in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 under the category of government-aided institutions. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) ranked 8th position in the state funded university category. The rankings were announced by Subash Sarkar, minister of state for education, ministry of education, on Wednesday.

The ministry of education started the ARIIA rankings for the higher education institutions in various fields and categories from 2018. Institutions are analysed and ranked by the ministry on the basis of various criteria. In the self-financed category, Symbiosis International University (SIU) was ranked 10th in this year’s ARIIA rankings.

ARIIA ranking is an initiative of ministry of human resource development (MHRD), to rank higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculty. Some of the major indicators for consideration for ARIIA awards are - budget and funding support, infrastructure and facilities, awareness, promotions and support for idea generation and innovation, innovative learning methods and courses and innovation in governance of the institution.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “The university has started ‘innovation cell’ in SPPU and affiliated colleges. The ARIIA ranking is the result of our good work carried out during last year.”