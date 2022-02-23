Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / COEP to get ‘university status’; 25 crore given for Chikhali Excellence Centre
COEP to get ‘university status’; 25 crore given for Chikhali Excellence Centre

The state government has released the first instalment of 25 crore, out of the 150 crore funds allocated for COEPs Excellence Centre at Chikhali. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) is one step closer to getting the ‘university’ status as the committee formed by the state government to give recommendations about giving the status has recently submitted its report. And if everything goes well, in this year the COEP will start functioning as an independent Engineering university in the state, said officials

The state government has released the first instalment of 25 crore, out of the 150 crore funds allocated for COEPs Excellence Centre at Chikhali, which is spread over 30 acres of land that has been given by the state government. The work tender has been awarded by COEP and the actual work of this new COEP campus has begun.

“The state government has released the first instalment and they said that as we go ahead with construction, they will keep releasing the further instalments. Once the construction is done then we will parallelly will start ordering the equipment. The work tender has been awarded,” said prof B B Ahuja, director of COEP.

Talking about getting the ‘university’ status Prof Ahuja added, “The state government had set up a committee for giving university status to COEP. This is a new committee been formed understate technical education director Abhay Wagh. The committee has now submitted its report and we are now one step closer to get the university status. If all the things go well, we hope to get the university status this year.”

In December 2020, COEP had got autonomy status, as the college had to depend on government officials for faculty recruitment and policy-making .

