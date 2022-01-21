Colleges gear up to welcome students, hold vaccination drives

PUNE With the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announcing that Class 1 to Class 12 will reopen on January 24, many city colleges have started preparations to welcome students again on campuses. Many educational institutes have planned on-campus special vaccination drives for students.

Vaccination for 15-18 age group, those going to schools and colleges, have started from January 3 this year. As the board examinations of class 10 and 12 are planned to be conducted offline in the state, many institutes conducted special vaccination drives on campuses along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for students since last few weeks.

“As per the state government guidelines, only classes from 1 to 12 will resume from January 24 and it will cover junior colleges. We are waiting for the guidelines from the local government body, while our preparations for restarting offline classes have begun. Already the college campus was reopened and lectures were going on, before rise in Covid cases in the state led to stopping of offline mode. We had organised vaccination drives for students in the college along with PMC health department,” said Prof Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College. “We are planning to hold vaccination drive for students who have not yet taken the jab. Once the college campus is reopened for Class 11 and Class 12 students, we will be taking registration of students for vaccination and hold special camp,” he said.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “Safety of our students is top priority and we will cover maximum students under vaccination. We will register students in groups of 25 and conduct vaccination drive with the help of PMC.”

Pooja Sonawane, a Class 12 student, said, “Our board examination schedule is declared and our classes were conducted online due to Covid restrictions. We eagerly look forward to offline mode since last two years as in-person interaction is needed with teachers to grasp subjects and score good marks. So, we are happy that offline classes will restarting soon.”