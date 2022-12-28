Committee formed to resolve SPPU student’s issues

Following a heated debate at the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Senate meeting on Wednesday, it was decided to form a committee to address student issues. In addition, SPPU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Karbhari Kale announced that two towers will be built on the university campus to house 1,000 students each.

“Many students come to us regularly, complaining about the examination department not providing them with their results, mark sheets, and transcripts. So, in today’s Senate meeting, we raised the issue and demanded that a transparent online application-based tracking system be developed to resolve all issues in the current manual system of examination and later declare results and transcript-related works. Students are fed up with the examination department’s constant harassment, and this problem must be resolved immediately,” Rahul Pakhare, a senate member said.

Another senate member, Sachin Gorde Patil, stated, “SPPU has affiliated colleges throughout the Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar districts, and it is not appropriate for a student to travel all the way from Ahmednagar or Nashik to resolve a result-related issue. Many students from rural areas come to the university’s examination department repeatedly to get their results or transcripts, but they are not properly attended to or their problems are not resolved. Rather than taking on individual cases, it is necessary to create an online system that will resolve all issues.”

SPPU vice chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale commented on Wednesday’s Senate meeting and the decisions taken during it.

“We have decided to form a committee under the pro-vice-chancellor to address the issue raised by some senate members regarding the examination department and students experiencing difficulties in receiving their results. They will assess the current system, provide a report, and propose immediate short-term solutions. While we will try to create an online application-based tracking system in the long run with the help of external agencies and expertise,” prof Kale said.

Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor, stated, “To address the issue of student hostel accommodations, it has been decided to include funds in the university’s next budget for the construction of two new hostel towers on campus. There will be two hostels, one for boys and one for girls, each with a capacity of 1,000 students.”