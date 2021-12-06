Committee to submit report to state to draw water from Mulshi dam

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state Irrigation department in a tussle with regards to the reduced water supply in the city, there is a development to seek an alternate water supply to Pune city from Mulshi dam. The state-appointed committee has reached the final stages of this report and will submit it to the government in a few months.

Avinash Surve, committee chairman said, “The report includes all technical parts and findings. We will submit it either at the end of December or first week of January.”

PMC has also raised the demand of five thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from Mulshi dam. The proposal was sent to the state government’s water resource department in July this year. After getting a report from the committee, the state government will take the final decision.

The committee has been awaiting two reports, one from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and the other from the Tata Power Company.

PMC checking for alternate source

The PMC is also looking out for alternate routes to get the increased water supply in the district. The task has been assigned to a consultant appointed for the 24x7 regular and equitable water project for the newly merged 34 villages in PMC limit.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of PMC water supply department said, “Though, we will get permission to fetch water from Mulshi Dam, it will take time to complete the project. After the merger of 34 villages, it is necessary to find an alternate water source from which Pune will get water in future.”