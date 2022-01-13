Commuters cry for safe drive on Katraj ghat in Pune

Pune: Damaged barricades, inadequate signage boards and unattended garbage heaps on the Katraj ghat section pose risk to daily commuters. Following the accident of a tourist bus that veered off the road near Bhilarwadi on Tuesday, residents have demanded more road safety measures.

“I daily travel from Katraj ghat to Kondhanpur for work. There are many spots where the side barricading built-in rock has broken. Also, the height of barricading wall is too short to stop speeding vehicles coming on the slope road. There have been several fatal accidents in the past in the Ghat section, still there is no proper safety measures taken by the government,” said Sagar Nimbalkar, a resident who lives near the area.

Around 4 am on Tuesday, a tourist bus of Karnataka state transport carrying 19 passengers fell into a gorge 30 feet below the road level. Four passengers, including driver, were injured in the accident.

“We have been demanding the height of barricading wall in the ghat section to be increased and have iron barricading over these walls. Dumping of garbage near the road is creating problems for commuters, as a gust of wind bring discarded plastic and other waste to the road posing grave danger to riders and motorists. The state public works department and local administration should take the issue seriously,” said Amit Gunjal, another resident.

At the start of the Katraj Ghat there are some villages - Bhilarwadi, Gujawadi and Nimbalkarwadi — which are not merged into PMC jurisdiction. And daily thousands of commuters travel through the Ghat for jobs and other works. Despite the functioning of bypass highway from New Katraj tunnel via Dari Pul bridge, the vehicular movement on Ghat section has not decreased.

Two leopards sighted, alert sounded

The state forest department have taken steps to alert citizens after two leopards were sighted at the Katraj Ghat section a month ago. The department has placed a notice appealing to citizens not to halt their vehicles or venture into the forest area in the ghat section. However, despite these boards placed in the Ghat section, people were found entering the area and clicking pictures on the roadside in the ghat section.

A forest officer said that patrolling has been increased in the area.