Commuters rue lack of amenities, safety at Pune BRT routes

PUNE Haphazard implementation of BRTS project, absence of alternate roads and lack of traffic safety measures has made commuting risky on Ahmednagar road
Police take action against motorists travelling in BRTS route at Kharadi Bypass, on Friday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:13 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Haphazard implementation of BRTS project, absence of alternate roads and lack of traffic safety measures has made commuting risky on Ahmednagar road.

While, most BRT routes were shut in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ahmednagar road BRT and Satara road BRT are functional.

Thousands of vehicles ply daily on this road. Commuters said stringent measures need to be taken to make commute safe and accident- free. Right from damaged bus stations, faulty opening doors, no proper walkways for passengers to enter into the corridor and station and most importantly taking strict action against private vehicles entering the BRT corridor are some of the issues which needs to be worked on, said commuters.

“I travel daily by PMPML bus from Swargate to Katraj and we face many difficulties . As the doors at the station are open, there is a risk of passengers falling on the road, also there are no proper walkways and barricades for pedestrians to reach till the bus station,” said Rahul Sulakhe a passenger.

The pilot BRT project of 13.8 km (5.6 km from Katraj to Swargate and 8.2 km from Swargate to Hadapsar) was inaugurated in a hurry in December 2006 on the background of PMC elections in 2007. However, the project still remains incomplete, as many other infrastructures like flyovers, subways came over this pilot BRT corridor over a period of time . The corridor lacks in basic features such as continuously dedicated lanes, proper pedestrian facilities, off-board ticketing facilities, bus stations, level boarding facilities and frequency of buses.

