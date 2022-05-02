Company director siphons off ₹28.3 lakh from employee provident fund, booked
The director of a security company in Bhosari was booked for cheating his employees of ₹28.3 lakh by siphoning funds from provident fund payments.
The company, located at Alandi road in Bhosari, allegedly deducted money from employees’ salaries in the name of paying provident fund deposits. However, the money was not deposited in the government-mandated Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account.
The siphoning of funds allegedly started in April 2016 until it came to notice in June 2021.
A total of ₹28,38,969 was allegedly siphoned over the years, according to the complainant.
The 43-year-old director of the security service company is accused of having used the funds for his own gains.
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.
Police sub-inspector S Kendre of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
Prayagraj killings: SIT to look into earlier multiple murders too
The special investigation team set up to work out the recent murders of five members of a same family in Khevrajpur village in Tharwai will now study the modus operandi of assailants in earlier similar incidents reported over the years in the district. The same SIT headed by SP crime will now investigate the multiple murders at Tharwai too. Sexual assault with women was also confirmed in some cases.
Civic issues plague Pune residents
Being a hotspot for locals, areas like Sadashiv peth, Shivajinagar, Prabhat road, and Sangamwadi face the issue of congestion throughout the day. Municipal commissioner on Monday, Vikram Kumar told the Bharatiya Janata Party delegation that, “All pre-monsoon related work will be completed before June 15.” “The dust pollution near the construction sites has made the situation worse,” said a resident of Lakshmi Marg, Santosh Chaugule. A shopkeeper at Sadashiv peth, Prakash Anandji Chandan, gave a different perspective on the issue.
TMC earns ₹5 lakh in first month after making pet licence mandatory
THANE A month after the Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department sent notices to housing societies in the city to obtain licence to own a pet, it has issued 250 new licences while many other pet owners have renewed their existing licences. As a result, the civic body has earned a revenue of ₹5 lakh as licencing and registration fees. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process.
Budget: Punjab govt seeks suggestions from people
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Monday said that it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23. Dubbing it a “Janta budget”, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also launched a portal for people can give their suggestions by May 10. He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state.
PMC will execute draft budget: municipal commissioner
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday assured the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that the works mentioned in the draft budget prepared by the municipal commissioner would be executed. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's local unit met the municipal commissioner on Monday and sought details regarding various civic issues and pending works.
