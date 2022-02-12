Company official booked for submitting forged bank guarantee worth 50 crore to PCMC

PUNE A facility management company’s official was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging bank guarantees worth ₹50 crore to gain project from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The company was given a three-year contract of cleaning roads, gutters and other civic facilities on a daily basis of certain areas under the health department.

To gain the project, two bank guarantees were provided by the company from the State Bank of India’s MG Road, Fort, Mumbai branch in 2021. However, the documents turned out to be fake, according to the PCMC officials who lodged a complaint.

In another case of forged mobilisation bank guarantee registered in Pune city in January, documents of the same branch of the nationalised bank were forged. In that case, one arrested person was denied bail while four others are on the run for taking ₹44 lakh and providing forged bank guarantee worth ₹8 crore.

In the case registered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the company is also accused of having forged documents from Indapur municipal council which were submitted to PCMC. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station. Police inspector __ Bobade (detail awaited) of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.