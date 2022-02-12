Home / Cities / Pune News / Company official booked for submitting forged bank guarantee worth 50 crore to PCMC
pune news

Company official booked for submitting forged bank guarantee worth 50 crore to PCMC

PUNE A facility management company’s official was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging bank guarantees worth 50 crore to gain project from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)
A facility management company’s official was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging bank guarantees worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A facility management company’s official was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging bank guarantees worth 50 crore (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A facility management company’s official was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging bank guarantees worth 50 crore to gain project from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The company was given a three-year contract of cleaning roads, gutters and other civic facilities on a daily basis of certain areas under the health department.

To gain the project, two bank guarantees were provided by the company from the State Bank of India’s MG Road, Fort, Mumbai branch in 2021. However, the documents turned out to be fake, according to the PCMC officials who lodged a complaint.

In another case of forged mobilisation bank guarantee registered in Pune city in January, documents of the same branch of the nationalised bank were forged. In that case, one arrested person was denied bail while four others are on the run for taking 44 lakh and providing forged bank guarantee worth 8 crore.

In the case registered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the company is also accused of having forged documents from Indapur municipal council which were submitted to PCMC. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station. Police inspector __ Bobade (detail awaited) of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out