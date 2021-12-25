Home / Cities / Pune News / Comprehensive probe will be held in TET exam manipulation: Ajit Pawar
Comprehensive probe will be held in TET exam manipulation: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe and ex-commissioner Sukhdev Dere among others were arrested in the TET paper leak case
Ajit Pawar was speaking after the inauguration of the county's first faculty training centre in Pune city when higher education minister Uday Samant and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present
Ajit Pawar was speaking after the inauguration of the county’s first faculty training centre in Pune city when higher education minister Uday Samant and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present (ANI)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 07:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said a comprehensive probe should be held in the corruption pertaining to the Teacher’s eligibility test (TET) exam in which suspended Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe and ex-commissioner Sukhdev Dere among others were arrested.

Pawar was speaking after the inauguration of the county’s first faculty training centre in Pune city when higher education minister Uday Samant and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

Pawar said, “It is the state government’s responsibility to create infrastructure and institutes. Ultimately the staff working here need to bring glory to the institute. But recent incidents of corruption are defaming the department. Recently, police arrested some officers and cash received from his residence. the state government would ensure that the action would be taken against all.”

Saturday, December 25, 2021
