Congress announces agitation in Pune, then cancels it

PUNE As Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Congress party and the Maharashtra government for spreading Covid to other states, the Congress decided to hold agitations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the agitation in Pune city, which was to be held on Wednesday was cancelled at the last minute.

However, the agitation took place in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Congress state unit president Nana Patole has asked city party workers to hold a protest in front of Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, however, the local leaders decided against it and were set to do the agitation at MG road on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Pune city unit congress president Ramesh Bagwe, sent messages to the media stating that the protest was postponed and that the party is occupied with regards to discussing the ward structure, as the last date for filing objections is near.

The end moment cancellation did not go down well among the party workers. Congress workers on anonymity said, “Ideally the agitation should have been conducted as per the instructions of the state unit. If the city unit decided against it, the protest could have been held in the heart of the city, but since the city unit president is representing cantonment area, it was decided to conduct it in his jurisdiction.”

Bagwe said that the agitation will take place in Pune on Thursday, outside PMC building.