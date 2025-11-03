Congress assigns Mohan Joshi key role to strengthen party ahead of municipal polls

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has entrusted former MLA and senior leader Mohan Joshi with leading the party’s preparations for the forthcoming municipal elections. Appointed by MPCC president Harshavardhan Sapkal, Joshi’s role is aimed at reinforcing the Congress’s organisational framework in urban centres across the state. Joshi added that his focus would be on identifying local issues in each municipal corporation and assigning responsibilities to local leaders under Sapkal’s guidance. (HT)

A party-issued letter on Sunday outlined Joshi’s responsibilities, which include devising and implementing strategies under a special project aimed at strengthening the party’s foothold in municipal corporation areas. He will also coordinate with district presidents and submit a comprehensive report on the organisational structure in these regions.

Highlighting Joshi’s political experience and strong public connect, Sapkal expressed confidence that he would “effectively carry out the assigned responsibility.”

Thanking the leadership for the new role, Joshi said he would work to “strengthen the Congress in all municipal corporations by taking everyone along.”

“Our state president Harshavardhan Sapkal has reposed great trust in me, and I will not let the party down,” he said.

Joshi added that his focus would be on identifying local issues in each municipal corporation and assigning responsibilities to local leaders under Sapkal’s guidance.

“The BJP has spread negativity and corruption across the state in recent years. My job is to strengthen the Congress party and free our cities from these problems,” he said.

A seasoned Congress leader, Joshi has previously served as in-charge of Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections in Maharashtra and 12 other states, including Telangana, where he played a key role during the Assembly polls. Over the years, he has held several key organisational positions, including president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, president of the Pune City Congress, and vice-president of the MPCC.