Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar will address party workers in Pune on Thursday

PUNE Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address members of the party’s city unit at Congress Bhavan on Thursday, as part of the valedictory function of the 17th Seva-Kartavya-Tyag week. State Congress chief Nana Patole, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh will also be present.

“The city unit of Congress is preparing for the forthcoming elections of the Pune Municipal Corporation. Many functions are being organised to encourage party workers ahead of the polls. There will be a rally at Congress Bhavan on December 9, when Kanhaiya Kumar will address workers,” said senior party leader Mohan Joshi

Joshi added that the Congress has not taken any decision on inking any pre-poll alliance. “The city unit will hold discussions with local leaders and provide inputs to state leaders to take a decision on alliances. We will accept and abide by the decision taken by local leaders,” he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, according to party leaders, will speak on ‘Save Democracy, Save Country’.

The Congress, which ruled PMC till 2007, currently only has nine corporators in the civic body and it is trying hard to regain lost ground.