Congress opposes NCP MP Amol Kolhe’s role as Nathuram Godse in film

PUNE: Even as the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leadership stand with its MP and actor Amol Kolhe, alliance partner Congress has threatened to oppose Kolhe’s role of Nathuram Godse in a movie on social platforms and hold protest marches.

Kolhe plays the role of Godse in “Who Killed Gandhi” film with its OTT release scheduled on January 30.

The Congress has issued a press statement seeking a ban of the film and criticised Kolhe for accepting the role.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “Though Kolhe has clarified that he played the role in 2017 before joining the NCP, it is unacceptable. He is a good artist and touched everyone’s heart by portraying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Now, the image is shattered by taking the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.”

Shinde said, “As per Gandhiji’s principle, instead of making a difference between being professional and politician, he should publicly accept the blunder and make efforts to ban the movie.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on condition of anonymity said that it is a good opportunity for the party to distance itself from the NCP and prepare for the upcoming municipal elections on its own.