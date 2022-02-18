Congress stages protest at BJP MP Bapat’s house over Modi’s Covid remarks

PUNE: The Pune unit of Congress party on Friday stage an agitation in front of Pune MP Girish Bapat’s residence on Friday. The political party demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks blaming Maharashtra for encouraging the spread of Covid in other states.

Bapat said, “Whatever Modi said is right and no need to retract from his statement. During the pandemic, Maharashtra government instigated workers and forced them to get together in Mumbai, though the central government was taking care of their travel. Congress should apologise to the whole nation for the Covid situation.”

PM Modi had said in Lok Sabha that the Congress leaders stood at railway stations in Mumbai and distributed free tickets to encourage them to leave Mumbai.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, Congress plans to hold protests across Maharashtra. The party had recently protested in front of the residence of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said, “The prime minister insulted the people of Maharashtra who take care of the working class. It is the Maharashtra government which took care of labours and ensured that they reach their respective states safety, but the prime minister blamed the Congress. “

Mohan Joshi said, “Labourers were seen walking on bare feet. It is the Congress which made necessary arrangements for them. The central government executed lockdown without taking care of migrant labours. Now it is blaming the Congress and Maharashtra. The prime minister should apologise for his statement.”

Bapat said, “In democracy, it is the right of every party to do agitation peacefully. I did not ask our supporters to reach my house and face the protestors, but we are ready to give a befitting reply, if anyone crosses the line. “