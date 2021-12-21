Constable helps candidate in exam using mobile concealed inside face mask, held

PUNE: A police constable posted at Aurangabad police headquarters was remanded to seven days in police custody for trying to help a candidate appearing for police recruitment exam in Pune on November 19. The candidate, who fled from the spot on the day of the examination, was also arrested by the police.

The arrested policeman was identified as Rahul Uttam Gaikwad, 33, while the candidate was identified as Ganesh Rambhau Vaidya, 25, according to the police. The two were remanded to police custody till December 27 by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class SG Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and defence lawyer Anup Kumar. Investigation officer police sub-inspector MB Gadhave was present in the court as well.

The accused had tried to use a white face mask used for protection from Covid infection and attached it with a battery and a SIM card which turned it into a makeshift concealed mobile phone. The men had connected a battery with a charging cable which was connected with a slot that had a device carrying a SIM card in it. The set-up was attached to a mic and a button. One of the two men who were first arrested were found with a micro Bluetooth device that was small enough to be concealed inside the ears.

Two others arrested in the case earlier were identified as Nitin Jagannath Misal, 24, and Rameshwar Dadasaheb Shinde, 25, both residents of Aurangabad. “The earlier accused were arrested and produced before court in connection with this case and released on December 10 and December 14,” said advocate Kumar.

During their custody interrogation, the two men arrested earlier revealed that Vaidya had used the device set-up for Nashik police recruitment exam on August 28. Upon investigation, the police found involvement of Gaikwad as the person on the other side of the phone line to have helped Vaidya.

“I (Gaikwad) am a police official and present on duty. I was arrested while I was on duty. I was not served with notice under Section 41(a) of CrPC to explain why I was being arrested. There is also no chance of me absconding since I’m a serving official and there is no recovery from me,” said advocate Kumar while asking for judicial custody instead of police custody for Gaikwad.

However, prosecutor Jadhav said, “They have cheated in an exam where one appeared and the other told answers from outside. Plus, Gaikwad’s father-in-law runs an academy for police exam. There is enough proof of malpractice against him.”

They were arrested in a case registered at Hinjewadi police station under Sections 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act and Sections 188, 420, 511, and 120(b) of Indian Penal Code.