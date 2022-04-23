Construction to start in Lavasa only after NCLT approval, says DPIL
PUNE Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), which won the bid for Lavasa city in December said that the construction will commence only after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval.
There will be a proposed payment schedule as per the resolution once the certificate of clearance is obtained, said Raja Roy Choudhary, Group CEO, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.
“All settlement related to corporate insolvency, resolution process, secure financial creditors, operational creditors, home buyers, property delivery will be done within the ambit of the process. The breakup cannot be disclosed once the NCLT approval comes. We expect the clearance to come by June and then there will be a proposed payment schedule as per resolution,” he said.
According to Choudhary , the group will invite people to invest in different domains in Lavasa.
After Gujarat International Financial Tec-City (GIFT City), Lavasa Smart City is expected to host campuses of reputed foreign universities. The interest shown by four reputed Universities from the USA has pushed realty prices at Lavasa northward.
Confirming the talks of collaborations with the USA universities, Choudhury, said, “Institutions like Brandeis University, University of Dallas, University of Wisconsin, Northeastern Illinois University have shown tremendous interest in setting up a base in India because of the student potential we have for international degrees.”
“Talks are also going on with institutions in the UK and Israel in the area of liberal arts as well as high-tech education and very soon announcements will be made. There has been a lot of buzz in the real estate market with prices shooting up with such international interest in Lavasa Smart City,” added Choudhury.
Pune district reports 79 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 79 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,541 deaths reported and 197 are active cases. Pune city reported 52 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,312 and the death toll went up to 9,711 as one more death was reported.
Junnar leopard safari: Ajit Pawar instructs forest officers to prepare detailed project report, sanctions ₹1.5 crore
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the forest officers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the leopard safari which is planned at Junnar tehsil in the Pune district. Currently, Manikdoh leopard rescue centre in Junnar is taking care of at least 30 leopards and the government plans to shift some of them to the centre where the safari is coming up. On Saturday, Pawar visited the leopard rehabilitation centre at Manikdoh.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrest of Rana couple absolutely illegal, says lawyer
The lawyer of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana said on Saturday that the arrest of the Maharashtra-based politicians is absolutely illegal. Calling their arrest illegal, Merchant added that both Navneet and Ravi Rana were locked inside their house, honouring section 149 notice. The arrest came hours after they called off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the home of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at 9 am.
JNPT to axe 70 hectares of mangroves for infra development
Despite handing over the majority of mangroves on its property in the Raigad district, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust -- India's largest container terminal -- has 70 hectares of mangrove land (equal to seven Azad Maidans in size) which are now proposed to be used for infrastructure development, including road building and port expansion.
BMC transforms road into cycle track in Borivali
Mumbai A major road in the Borivali area of western suburbs, that once used to be a hub of illegal encroachments and unauthorised car-parking, has been transformed into a swanky bicycle track by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The 18.3-metre VV Waman Road is one of the primary roads in the suburban belt that is used by daily commuters.
