Construction to start in Lavasa only after NCLT approval, says DPIL

PUNE Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), which won the bid for Lavasa city in December said that the construction will commence only after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval.

There will be a proposed payment schedule as per the resolution once the certificate of clearance is obtained, said Raja Roy Choudhary, Group CEO, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

“All settlement related to corporate insolvency, resolution process, secure financial creditors, operational creditors, home buyers, property delivery will be done within the ambit of the process. The breakup cannot be disclosed once the NCLT approval comes. We expect the clearance to come by June and then there will be a proposed payment schedule as per resolution,” he said.

According to Choudhary , the group will invite people to invest in different domains in Lavasa.

After Gujarat International Financial Tec-City (GIFT City), Lavasa Smart City is expected to host campuses of reputed foreign universities. The interest shown by four reputed Universities from the USA has pushed realty prices at Lavasa northward.

Confirming the talks of collaborations with the USA universities, Choudhury, said, “Institutions like Brandeis University, University of Dallas, University of Wisconsin, Northeastern Illinois University have shown tremendous interest in setting up a base in India because of the student potential we have for international degrees.”

“Talks are also going on with institutions in the UK and Israel in the area of liberal arts as well as high-tech education and very soon announcements will be made. There has been a lot of buzz in the real estate market with prices shooting up with such international interest in Lavasa Smart City,” added Choudhury.