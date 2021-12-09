Consuming alcohol in public irks Aundh residents

PUNE Residents of Visava Park and other adjoining residential societies have given up on the municipal corporation as well as the police, over acting on complaints of alcohol being consumed in public in the area.

The allegations concern one liquor store right next to a diagnostic centre, which allegedly has customers consuming the liquor in front of the shop.

The sit-outs and the trees of Smart City are now the new ‘addas’ for the alcohol sessions.

Residents living in Visava Park have video clippings and photos that have been forwarded to the police.

“I had formally filed a complaint two years ago. The police had warned the liquor shop owner. Ever since these sit outs were made for senior citizens, these have been mostly been occupied by drinkers,” said Charu Shrotri, a resident.

The Aundh Vikas Mandal (AVM) too has raised concerns.

“Vaishali Patkar, AVM member said drinking in open areas creates annoyance and nuisance and is punishable by law. Permitting drunkenness or allowing the gathering of unsocial elements must be punishable under law, which we have mentioned in our letter earlier, but it does not seem to work.”

“Drunks are found loitering around our society gate,” said a resident speaking anonymously, but pointed to a newly placed board on a tree seeking a guard and help to clean up the mess of leftover bottles.

Residents state that the police and civic authorities are aware of the issue, but have done little to curb the practice. Interestingly, the drinking sojourns take place right opposite a corporator’s office.

Archana Madhukar Musale, local corporator, said, “We had requested the police to do rounds, which they did initially, but soon lost interest. We have even put up a board. We have informed the shop keeper and he also put up a board. We will be informing the police and giving them a letter again.”