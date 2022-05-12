Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant
Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant

PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday
The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 12, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) executive committee, Bengaluru chairman Prof Bhushan Patwardhan were the chief guests for the event.

“The convocation ceremonies of all the 13 state universities should be held together and a date will be fixed for the same. So that in a single day, lakhs of students will be given degrees across the state. I have also spoken about it to our state governor and chancellors of all the state-run universities,” said Samant.

Vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, SPPU deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane, as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present for the ceremony.

In April and May 2021, at least 1,18,222 students have been sent degrees by post by the university. While 120 students from different streams and departments were given gold medals on the occasion, and degrees were awarded to 309 PhD holders.

Talking about interference of politics in universities Prof Patwardhan, during the event, said, “Depoliticisation is necessary, as we have seen a lot of interference of politics in the universities. So, there is a need to have a balance between academics and political activities.”

