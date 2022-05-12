Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant
PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) executive committee, Bengaluru chairman Prof Bhushan Patwardhan were the chief guests for the event.
“The convocation ceremonies of all the 13 state universities should be held together and a date will be fixed for the same. So that in a single day, lakhs of students will be given degrees across the state. I have also spoken about it to our state governor and chancellors of all the state-run universities,” said Samant.
Vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, SPPU deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane, as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present for the ceremony.
In April and May 2021, at least 1,18,222 students have been sent degrees by post by the university. While 120 students from different streams and departments were given gold medals on the occasion, and degrees were awarded to 309 PhD holders.
Talking about interference of politics in universities Prof Patwardhan, during the event, said, “Depoliticisation is necessary, as we have seen a lot of interference of politics in the universities. So, there is a need to have a balance between academics and political activities.”
-
Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected
The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said. The boy's mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.
-
Uttarakhand to give 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh families
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to provide 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh Antyodaya card holders in the state. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the cabinet meeting in Dehradun. The opposition Congress took strong objection to the announcement, saying it was a “clear violations of the model code of conduct” as notification for the Champawat bypoll has already been declared. Dhami is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.
-
Betting racket busted in Praygraj’s Georgetown, six held by STF
The Prayagraj unit of the special task force busted a betting racket and arrested six people on Thursday. Over ₹3 lakh, a car, a television set, etc were recovered from their possession. The gang used to bet on IPL matches and were connected to an online betting racket based in Rajasthan, police said. The gang operated with the help of a betting racket in Rajasthan.
-
Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district
PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8. Doctors from Indian Medical Association have also emphasised the importance of vaccination.
-
A selfless act: Student leaves exam to reach injured family to hospital
An MBA student going to take Anuj Choudhary's exams instead helped a family injured in a road mishap, in Secundrabad area of district Bulandshahr, on Wednesday. Anuj Choudhary is pursuing his second year MBA studies from VSM College of Dadri in Noida. He spotted an accident on Khurja road in which a couple and their two children were injured and they were crying for help. Doctors declared his wife Farzana, 30 brought dead.
