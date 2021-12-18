Cooler days and nights ahead for Pune

Pune: Cooler day and night temperatures are forecasted in the city for the next two weeks by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature is likely to reduce by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius for the next few days, according to the weather department officials.

The day temperature at Shivajinagar on Saturday was reported to be 28.8 degrees Celsius which was 0.3 degrees cooler than normal. And night temperature for Shivajinagar was 12.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees warmer than normal.

Speaking about the weather systems, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that at present there are no active systems around Maharashtra.

“As there are no active systems around Maharashtra, weather for the next few days will be dry and clear skies for the state. However, there is a Western Disturbance (WD) in and around Jammu as cyclonic circulation. And cooler winds from north are likely to penetrate the state therefore reducing the minimum temperature further,” said Kashyapi.

He said that a drop of two to four degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature is likely for Maharashtra and Pune city. There is no forecast for rainfall.

“Till December 19, there may be partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon for some time. Also, late night and early morning haze is likely which will reduce visibility marginally,” said Kashyapi, adding that according to the extended range forecast, the day and night temperature are likely to remain below normal.

“For the week, December 17 to 23, maximum temperature will be far less than normal and minimum temperature will also be less than normal. From December 24 to 30, the maximum temperature will be less than normal and minimum temperature will be marginally lower than normal. This also means that days and nights will be cooler for the next two weeks,” said Kashyapi.

Minimum temperature across various parts of Pune city has consistently remained warmer than normal. Chinchwad on Saturday reported minimum temperature at 16.9 degrees Celsius which was 5.9 degrees warmer than normal. Lavale was 16.2 degrees Celsius which was 5.2 degrees warmer than normal and Magarpatta City reported night temperature at 17.6 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees warmer than normal.

The lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra was reported at 11.1 degrees Celsius at Ahmednagar on Saturday.