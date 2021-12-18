Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Cooler days and nights ahead for Pune
pune news

Cooler days and nights ahead for Pune

The minimum temperature is likely to reduce by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius for the next few days, according to the weather department officials
Cooler day and night temperatures are forecasted in the city for the next two weeks by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 18, 2021 11:03 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Cooler day and night temperatures are forecasted in the city for the next two weeks by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature is likely to reduce by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius for the next few days, according to the weather department officials.

The day temperature at Shivajinagar on Saturday was reported to be 28.8 degrees Celsius which was 0.3 degrees cooler than normal. And night temperature for Shivajinagar was 12.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees warmer than normal.

Speaking about the weather systems, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that at present there are no active systems around Maharashtra.

“As there are no active systems around Maharashtra, weather for the next few days will be dry and clear skies for the state. However, there is a Western Disturbance (WD) in and around Jammu as cyclonic circulation. And cooler winds from north are likely to penetrate the state therefore reducing the minimum temperature further,” said Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES

He said that a drop of two to four degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature is likely for Maharashtra and Pune city. There is no forecast for rainfall.

“Till December 19, there may be partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon for some time. Also, late night and early morning haze is likely which will reduce visibility marginally,” said Kashyapi, adding that according to the extended range forecast, the day and night temperature are likely to remain below normal.

“For the week, December 17 to 23, maximum temperature will be far less than normal and minimum temperature will also be less than normal. From December 24 to 30, the maximum temperature will be less than normal and minimum temperature will be marginally lower than normal. This also means that days and nights will be cooler for the next two weeks,” said Kashyapi.

Minimum temperature across various parts of Pune city has consistently remained warmer than normal. Chinchwad on Saturday reported minimum temperature at 16.9 degrees Celsius which was 5.9 degrees warmer than normal. Lavale was 16.2 degrees Celsius which was 5.2 degrees warmer than normal and Magarpatta City reported night temperature at 17.6 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees warmer than normal.

The lowest minimum temperature across Maharashtra was reported at 11.1 degrees Celsius at Ahmednagar on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP