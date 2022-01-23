Cooler days, warmer nights to continue in Pune

PUNE In January, the minimum temperature in the city dropped below 11.1 degrees Celsius. Even in the forecast for the last week of January, India Meteorological Department (IMD)has noted that the temperature drop will not be below 11 degrees Celsius. In the last decade, the minimum temperature has dropped as low as 5.3 degrees Celsius in January which makes this month, a warmer month for Pune. However, day temperature has been reported to be on a cooler side maintaining a chill.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature reported in January was 34.4 on January 31,2016.

Mean maximum temperature for 22 days is 28.7 degrees Celsius. According to the climatology of Purn city, the mean maximum temperature in January is expected to be around 30.3 degrees Celsius. This indicates that days are cooler by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The mean minimum temperature for 22 days in January this year is 13.3 degrees Celsius. According to the climatology data furnished by IMD, the mean minimum temperature is expected to be around 11.4 degrees Celsius. This also means that nights are warmer than normal by 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the day and night temperature in the next few days, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that by the end of January, the night temperature is expected to see a further low. “There are western disturbances (WD) that are affecting the weather in the Himalayas. It is expected that cooler winds may travel towards our state and a drop in temperature is seen. Around January 27 and January 28, the night temperature may drop as low as 9 degrees Celsius as per our forecast,” said Kashyapi.

In other parts of Maharashtra, the weather is expected to remain dry as per the department.